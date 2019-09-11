Take the pledge to vote

Lucknow Municipal Corporation to Donate 4,500 Cows to Rearers

The cow rearers will have to provide an affidavit, and furnish details about the place the animals will be sheltered in.

IANS

Updated:September 11, 2019, 10:47 AM IST
Lucknow Municipal Corporation to Donate 4,500 Cows to Rearers
Photo for representation.
Lucknow: The Lucknow Municipal Corporation will donate cows to the cow rearers following an instruction by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"The government has given a target to donate about 4,500 cows. Each person would be given four cows accordingly," Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Indramani Tripathi told IANS.

He said the cow rearers will have to provide an affidavit, and furnish details about the place the animals will be sheltered in.

"For this he can adopt cows from our cowshed. In lieu of this, he will be given Rs 900 every month to acquire the fodder."

