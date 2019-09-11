Lucknow Municipal Corporation to Donate 4,500 Cows to Rearers
The cow rearers will have to provide an affidavit, and furnish details about the place the animals will be sheltered in.
Photo for representation.
Lucknow: The Lucknow Municipal Corporation will donate cows to the cow rearers following an instruction by the Uttar Pradesh government.
"The government has given a target to donate about 4,500 cows. Each person would be given four cows accordingly," Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Indramani Tripathi told IANS.
He said the cow rearers will have to provide an affidavit, and furnish details about the place the animals will be sheltered in.
"For this he can adopt cows from our cowshed. In lieu of this, he will be given Rs 900 every month to acquire the fodder."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Four Goals for Portugal in 5-1 Rout of Lithuania; Second Was Absolutely Comical
- Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Makes Bold Statement Post Surgery
- Apple TV+ India Price Announced Alongside Apple Arcade, to Cost Rs 99/Month Each
- 'Crow Vengeance': Crows Seek Revenge from MP Man After They Suspect Him of Killing Their Chick
- Here’s How Much the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Will Cost