Lucknow Municipal Corporation to Donate 4,500 Cows to Rearers

Lucknow: The Lucknow Municipal Corporation will donate cows to the cow rearers following an instruction by the Uttar Pradesh government.

"The government has given a target to donate about 4,500 cows. Each person would be given four cows accordingly," Lucknow Municipal Commissioner Indramani Tripathi told IANS.

He said the cow rearers will have to provide an affidavit, and furnish details about the place the animals will be sheltered in.

"For this he can adopt cows from our cowshed. In lieu of this, he will be given Rs 900 every month to acquire the fodder."

