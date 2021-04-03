Lucknow New Covid Hotspot in UP? Over 1,000 Cases in 24 Hours Cause for Alarm

Covid-19 cases continue an upward trend in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 3,290 fresh infections along with 14 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the state on Saturday. This is the highest number of cases this season, and Lucknow has become the worst-hit district with 1,041 new cases and six fatalities in the same period.

So far, 8,850 people have died due to the respiratory disease and the total number of infected people has increased to 6,25,923. A total of 6,00,577 patients have recovered and active cases are 16,496.

According to the state health bulletin, cases are rising at a high pace in Lucknow. After a long time in the state capital, the number of cases crossed the one thousand-mark. Meanwhile, 299 new ones have been found in Prayagraj, 226 in Varanasi and 171 in Kanpur city.

The Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Amit Mohan Prasad said on Saturday that a total of more than 1.66 lakh samples were tested in a day on Friday in the state; and a total of more than 3.52 crore samples have been tested since the pandemic began. He also stated that till Friday, 64,28,227 vaccines had been administered to the public.

Earlier on Friday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed all schools to keep Class 1 to 8 closed till April 11, hard on the heels of an outpouring of Covid-19 cases.

The CM has asked all top officials to strictly implement Covid protocol and has also said that stern action should be taken against those found violating the guidelines.

Adityanath was reviewing the status of the Covid-19 crisis in a high-level meeting on Friday. He said testing should be carried out at full capacity, and on priority at girl child protection homes, old age homes, orphanages, residential schools, etc.