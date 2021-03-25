Lucknow PGI Director Tests Positive for Covid-19 Weeks after Taking Second Dose of Vaccine

The director of state-run Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI), Lucknow, Professor Radha Krishan Dhiman, has tested positive for COVID-19. Prof Dhiman, who had completed taking both doses of vaccine against coronavirus by February, shared on social media platform Facebook that he and his wife, Dr Praveena, were infected by the virus two days ago. He urged all those who had come in contact with them in the last seven days to take necessary precautions.

On January 16, 2021, Prof Dhiman had posted on Facebook photographs of him taking the first dose of the Covishield vaccine, developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured locally by the Serum Institute of India. He even posted a video after taking the first shot of the vaccination at SGPGI. After a 28-day gap, he reportedly took a second shot on February 13.

Earlier, another doctor posted at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow, Nitin Mishra, had tested positive days after taking the second dose of vaccination. The medical superintendent of the Civil Hospital said Dr Mishra was quarantined at home.

Dr SNS Yadav, former chief medical officer of Lucknow and currently serving in the Hind Medical College, said the success rate of vaccines varies from 70 to 75 per cent. “Vaccination has been going on in a big way across the country for decades. Vaccination is not always 100 per cent effective,” he said.

According to experts, low immunity of the beneficiary and high virus load suppressing antibodies could also be factors behind someone testing positive for COVID-19 even after taking both shots against the virus.