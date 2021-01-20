Lucknow Poet Pankaj Prasun to Recite Poem 'Vande Matram' at Cambridge International Poetry Symposium on Republic Day

The Lucknow-based poet known for his satires- Pankaj Prasun has been invited for a poetry recital at the Cambridge International Poetry Symposium to be organized virtually by the Cambridge University’s India Society on the Republic Day.

Prasun has been selected based on his satire and science-based poems, he will represent India in this conference, said Cambridge University India Society President Nishant Saxena. The program will be conducted by Ashwar Kumar of the Asian and Middle Eastern departments of Cambridge.

The event will be attended by Polish poet Ladmila Kebotereb, poetess Elikja from Israel and Dr. Padmesh Gupta, professor at the Oxford University. It will be telecasted on all social media platforms of the University of Cambridge.

The Cambridge University India Society was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru and it is the largest organization in Cambridge, which is making cultural bridges between India and Cambridge.

“This is a victory of Hindi poetry. In 2009, I did MPhil from Lucknow University on the world language Hindi-condition and direction, when I wrote an article on Hindi in Cambridge. I never thought that one day a call would come from there,” Pankaj Prasun said. I am excited to be a part of this international program, he added.

“I will be reciting a poem titled Vande Matram on Republic Day, this poem will be all about a secular India, unity in diversity and love for the country,” Prasun further stated.

Born in Baiswara, Prasun is based in Lucknow and has been living in the city for the last decade. He has published seven books so far and has also been awarded Uttar Pradesh Hindi Sansthan twice. He is a technical officer by profession at Central Drug Research Institute, Lucknow.