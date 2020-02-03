Take the pledge to vote

Lucknow Police Book Former UP Governor Aziz Qureshi, 8 Others for Joining Anti-CAA Protests

Qureshi, who has also served as the governor of Uttarakhand and Mizoram, on Thursday had joined the women protesters at Ghantaghar in old Lucknow area where protests have been going on for the last 17 days.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 3, 2020, 11:41 PM IST
For representation: Women and children at Lucknow's Ghantaghar to protest against CAA

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi was on Monday booked by the Lucknow Police for participating in protests and holding a candle-light march against the amended Citizenship law and the proposed pan-India implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). An FIR was registered against Qureshi and others at the Gomti Nagar Police station under Sections 145 and 188.

The FIR names nine people - Qureshi, Jaleel, Mahfooz, Salman Mansoori, Wali Mohammad, Rahnuma Khan, Priyanka Mishra, Sunil Lodhi and an unidentified person. They have been accused of taking out a candle-light march between Digdiga Chauraha and Fun Mall in Gomti Nagar area of Lucknow. On being asked to stop, the crowd started chanting anti-CAA/NRC slogans, the FIR states.

Qureshi, who has also served as the governor of Uttarakhand and Mizoram, on Thursday had joined the women protesters at Ghantaghar in old Lucknow area where protests have been going on for the last 17 days.

"I have come to extend my support to these protesting women," he had then said. "The government is acting in a cruel way and the police is being used to harass them. Those in power don’t respect the women and have even used derogatory words for them."

Apart from registering several FIRs against ongoing women protests at Ghantaghar and Gomti Nagar, the Lucknow Police has also sent notices to the protesting women, asking them to vacate the site in view of the imposition of section 144 in the state capital ahead of Defence Expo starting February 5.

A total of seven FIRs have been lodged by the police so far in connection with the protests.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

