Lucknow Police Constable Salutes His 'Boss' Son, Says 'It's an Honour'

IPS officer Anoop Kumar Singh had assumed office as Superintendent of Police (North) in the police station where his father, Janardan, was a constable.

Updated:October 29, 2018, 1:19 PM IST
Lucknow Police Constable Salutes His 'Boss' Son, Says 'It's an Honour'
UP Constable Janardan's son assumed office as SP (North), Lucknow (Image tweeted by ANI)
Lucknow: It was a moment of pride for a constable at Vibhuti Khand police station when he rose to salute his son, who had arrived in office to take charge as Lucknow SP (North).

IPS officer Anoop Kumar Singh had assumed office as Superintendent of Police (North) in the police station where his father, Janardan, was a constable.

A few hours before meeting in office, Singh had begun his day touching his father's feet, and moments later Janardan was waiting in office with pride to take command from his 'boss' son. "I feel proud to have my son as my senior. It's an honour for me. It feels good to work under him," the constable was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Assuring that they won't let their relationship influence their work, Singh said, "Everyone has a personal and professional life. We will work as expected of our posts."
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
