Lucknow Police Replace Old Sirens With ‘Jaagte Raho’ Tune, Draw Mixed Response on Social Media

Lucknow: The Dial-100 police response vehicles of the Lucknow police have started playing the recorded tune of ‘Jaagte Raho’ (stay awake) instead of the routine siren.

The project, which is garnering rapid social media attention, has begun on a trial basis in the Hazratganj area and will be implemented on all vehicles soon.

Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police, Lucknow, said, “The main idea behind this pilot project is to assure people that police are always standing with them. It will discourage criminals.”

Hazratganj Circle Officer Abhay Mishra said, “This will be first done on a trial basis on four to six Dial-100 vehicles in the Hazratganj area. The technical details for playing the recorded sound of ‘Jagte Raho’ are being worked out and soon it will be functional. Not just ‘Jagte Raho’, other recorded sounds related to safety of passengers at bus stands and other public areas are also in the pipeline.”

This initiative has earned mixed reviews on the social media. While some are appreciating the effort, others are making fun of it due to ‘Jagte Raho’ being a popular call of the night watchmen.

Lucknow police have also intensified the road safety campaign and released a WhatsApp number on which people can send information about commuters violating the traffic rules.

SP Traffic, Poornendu Singh said, “Whatsapp number 9454405155 has been issued. Action will be taken against those who violate traffic rules.”

Uttar Pradesh police have been grappling with allegations of deteriorating law and order situation and insensitive behaviour of the cops.