Lucknow Reports 24 New Dengue Cases, Count Crosses 500-Mark Since July

Dengue has spread its tentacles in most parts of India this monsoon. Transmitted by Aedes Aegypti, the dengue virus fever has now become one of the major health concerns in India.

In Lucknow, the capital city of Uttar Pradesh, 24 fresh cases of dengue were reported on Thursday, The Times of India reported. With the new numbers into consideration, the final tally has crossed the 500-mark in Lucknow since July.

Of these 24 patients registered on Thursday, four women are critical. These include a 65-year-old from Vineet Khand, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city. The other two patients aged 45 and 40 years; belong to Daliganj and Takrohi areas. Both these patients are being treated at Civil Hospital in Lucknow. The fourth women is 20-year-old and belongs to Kalli Paschim. She is being admitted at KGMU. Meanwhile, the other patients are out of danger and are at home.

The virus started to spread in the month of July, with the beginning of monsoon. Before July, there were only a few cases, making the total tally to be 551, for this year.

Most of these cases have been low-lying areas in the city, including Vardan Khand, Vikas Khand, Vibhav Khand, Chinhat, Indiranagar, Hussainganj, Ghazipur, Faridinagar and Daliganj. Bangla Bazaar, Amrai Gaon, Telibagh, Vikasnagar, Hasanganj, Aliganj, Kakori, Manaknagar and Rajajipuram are also some of the affected areas, reported TOI.

To take care of the increasing mosquito number, leading to a spurt in mosquito-borne disease, the health department in Lucknow carried out fogging and awareness drives in the areas. On Wednesday, the city reported 25 dengue cases, the highest tally so far in a single day.

The spokesman at chief medical officer’s office told TOI, “Health department will increase the number of teams to identify patients and carry out anti-larvae sprinkle. We have two ambulances in which a doctor and two nurses are screening patients. In suspected cases of dengue, blood samples are sent for confirmatory test.”

