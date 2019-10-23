Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Lucknow Reports 258 Cases of Dengue Fever in October So Far

The LMC or Lucknow Municipal Corporation provides door-to-door garbage collection facility to the residents of these localities to facilitate proper sanitation to curb breeding of mosquitoes.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 2:05 PM IST
Lucknow Reports 258 Cases of Dengue Fever in October So Far
Image for representation.

As many as 258 cases of dengue fever have been so far reported from Lucknow in October alone. Overall, 616 people have been affected by dengue this year.

One-sixty-two cases were reported from Kanpur Road, including include Sarojini Nagar, Alambagh, LDA Colony, Krishna Nagar and 63 from Faizabad road area, including Indira Nagar, Nishatganj, Mahanagar and Badshahnagar, of the city, Hindustan Times reported.

The LMC or Lucknow Municipal Corporation provides door-to-door garbage collection facility to the residents of these localities to facilitate proper sanitation to curb breeding of mosquitoes.

According to the report, the health department staff checked 67,482 houses/offices for mosquito breeding till Monday and as many as 2,443 notices were served on people who failed to clear mosquito breeding sources.

September saw 240 dengue cases in Lucknow, and the increase this month shows a trend that the delayed withdrawal of monsoon has resulted in more cases.

Dr Raman Kumar, resident of the Academy of Family Physicians of India, said that apart from authorities, people too need to take preventive steps against mosquito breeding.

A senior health official further added that they had 55 teams monitoring mosquito breeding, adding that more teams were called in for this task from Monday. The health official further added that they are working to curb spurt in cases and all departments are putting in a coordinated effort.

Dr KP Tripathu, in-charge of vector-borne diseases said that people with HIV and other chronic diseases are mosk at risk of dengue. He added that this hyear most cases were not serious and since in dengue, only one-third cases develop complications, people should not panic.

The report said that 39 cases of dengue were reported from Latouche road, Aminabad, Lalbagh and Qaiserbagh, while 163 cases were reported from Kanpur road, which includes Sarojini Nagar, Alambagh, LDA Colony and Krishna Nagar. Apart from these, 63 cases were recorded from Faizabad road, 44 cases from Gomti Nagar and 52 cases from Sitapur.

