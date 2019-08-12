Lucknow School Lands in Soup for Teaching Students 'India is a Land of Idolatry and Superstition'

Lucknow: A Twitter user posted a screenshot of a moral science lesson taught in a Catholic school in Lucknow, sparking a controversy. The paragraph depicted in the picture described India as a land of ‘idolatry and superstition’.

The chapter titled ‘Don’t be Superstitious’ in a class 8 moral science book being taught at the St. Paul’s School in Lucknow reads, “India is a land of idolatry and superstition. Idolatry is deifying a creature. It is giving a creature the honour, worship and adoration due to God. Superstition is the irrational fear of the unknown. Every country has certain superstitious practices but India abounds in them.”

After the screenshot went viral, several parents raised objections to the choice of words used in the paragraph and demanded that the book be withdrawn from the syllabus.

The school principal Clifford Lobo, however, said that he was unaware of the contents of the book, and it was brought to his knowledge only after the viral screenshot.

He said, “The matter has come to my knowledge only now. I spoke to the subject teacher concerned. We will discuss the matter threadbare with other teachers when the school reopens after Bakrid. In all probability, we will take off the book from the course.”

