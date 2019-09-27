Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Lucknow Schools Shut After IMD Alert, Three Days of Heavy Rainfall

Heavy water-logging has been witnessed in the state capital since Wednesday, making it difficult for the children to commute to schools.

IANS

Updated:September 27, 2019, 9:39 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lucknow Schools Shut After IMD Alert, Three Days of Heavy Rainfall
image for representation.
Loading...

Lucknow: All schools up to Class XII in Lucknow will remain closed on Friday due to heavy and incessant rains that have been lashing the state capital since the past three days.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma issued an order that all schools will remain closed on Friday.

Heavy water-logging has been witnessed in the state capital since Wednesday, making it difficult for the children to commute to schools.

Power supply has been disrupted while telecom services have also been adversely affected due to the heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 16 districts of central Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, in the next 48 hours.

The districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely include Lucknow, Etawah, Kannauj, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Amethi, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Gonda, Bahraich, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ayodhya, Siddhartha Nagar, Basti and Ambedkar Nagar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram