Lucknow Schools Shut After IMD Alert, Three Days of Heavy Rainfall
Heavy water-logging has been witnessed in the state capital since Wednesday, making it difficult for the children to commute to schools.
image for representation.
Lucknow: All schools up to Class XII in Lucknow will remain closed on Friday due to heavy and incessant rains that have been lashing the state capital since the past three days.
District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma issued an order that all schools will remain closed on Friday.
Heavy water-logging has been witnessed in the state capital since Wednesday, making it difficult for the children to commute to schools.
Power supply has been disrupted while telecom services have also been adversely affected due to the heavy rains.
Meanwhile, the meteorological department has issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 16 districts of central Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, in the next 48 hours.
The districts where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely include Lucknow, Etawah, Kannauj, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Amethi, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Gonda, Bahraich, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ayodhya, Siddhartha Nagar, Basti and Ambedkar Nagar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7T Review: A Whole Lot of Wow, And a Hint of The OnePlus 7 Pro
- Nach Baliye 9's Faisal Khan Calls Relationship with Muskaan Kataria 'Biggest Mistake' of His Life
- OnePlus 7T vs OnePlus 7: All The Changes You Need to Know About
- Investi-Gator: World's First Ever Crocodile Spotting Drones Launched to Detect the Reptiles
- Virat Kohli Reveals His Favourite Footballer Between Messi and Ronaldo