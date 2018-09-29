English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lucknow Shooting Criminal Case, No Policeman Permitted to Gun Down Anyone: UP DGP
Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, travelling with his colleague Sana Khan, was shot dead early Saturday morning in Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar neighbourhood.
File photo of UP DGP O P Singh.
Ghaziabad: Uttar Pradesh police chief O P Singh condemned the shooting Saturday in Lucknow in which a tech company executive was killed when he allegedly refused to stop his car for checking by two policemen.
Apple executive Vivek Tiwari, travelling with his colleague Sana Khan, was shot dead early Saturday morning in Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar neighbourhood.
He said the shooting in Lucknow was a criminal case and added that no policeman is permitted to gun down anybody.
He asserted that the two constables will be dismissed from service.
He said the constables who were on a bike intercepted the car of Tiwari (38) for checking, but he did not stop and tried to ram the car into their bike.
Constable Prashant Chaudhary claimed he had fired in self defence. The two constables were arrested on the basis of an FIR lodged by Tiwari's colleague Sana Khan, who was travelling with him.
The police have set up a special investigation team (SIT). In Gorakhpur, Adityanath said if needed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be asked to probe.
Interacting with mediapersons at a police event here, Singh said he has reprimanded police personnel to "change their attitude and revive image amongst masses".
It has been observed that some policemen were found accepting bribe and inebriated conditions too, during their duty hours. Video clippings in this regard were also projected during the event.
To provide better policing in the Kumbh mela to be held in Allahabad next year, 22,000 constables will be deputed and they will be trained beforehand, the DGP added.
