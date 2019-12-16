Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
Lucknow Students Pelt Stones at Cops During Protests against Siege of Jamia Campus

The Police, said that the students of Islamic seminary Nadwatul Ulama hurled stones from inside the campus whose gates were shut. No one was injured in the protest.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Protests broke out in Islamic seminary Nadwatul Ulama against the Jamia violence. (Image : ANI)

Lucknow: Students of Islamic seminary Nadwatul Ulama here on Monday tried to take out a protest outside the institute's campus against the amended Citizenship Act and indulged in stone-pelting.

However, police prevented them from coming out. "Some students of Nadwatul Ulama here tried to protest and hurled stones from inside. They were prevented and no one is allowed to come outside the campus," DGP OP Singh told PTI.

He said the situation is under control and one one was injured in the protest. "Senior officers including District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police are on the spot," he added.

