Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Lucknow to Host Amit Shah, Top Honchos at Second Groundbreaking Ceremony for Projects Worth Rs 60k-cr

Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana and Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey visited the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Wednesday to take stock of the arrangements for the mega event.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:July 25, 2019, 6:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lucknow to Host Amit Shah, Top Honchos at Second Groundbreaking Ceremony for Projects Worth Rs 60k-cr
File photo of Home Minister Amit Shah.
Loading...

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will host its second groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

Foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore will be laid, at the event. The projects were announced during the first-ever investors’ summit held last year. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on the occasion, while a number of top industrialists are also set to fly down to the state capital.

State Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana and Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey visited the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Wednesday to take stock of the arrangements for the mega event.

The responsibility to ferry state guests from the airport to the venue has been assigned to nine departments. District Magistrate Kaushal Raj has issued strict warnings against errant officials. A total of 200 VIPs are expected to turn up for the event along with 11 VVIPs.

Among the industrialists accorded state guest status are Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd chairman Anand C Mahindra, ITC CEO Sanjeev Puri, Medanta Group chairman Naresh Trehan, HCL Group founder-chairman Shiv Nadar, Pepsico India Holdings CEO and president Ahmad Shaikh, Tata Sons chairman Chandrashekharan, Samsung India president & CEO HC Hong, Adani Group chairman and managing director Gautam Adani and Torrent Group chairman Sudhir Mehta.

Last year, during the first groundbreaking ceremony, foundation stones for 158 projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore were laid in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram