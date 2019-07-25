Lucknow to Host Amit Shah, Top Honchos at Second Groundbreaking Ceremony for Projects Worth Rs 60k-cr

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will host its second groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

Foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore will be laid, at the event. The projects were announced during the first-ever investors’ summit held last year. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest on the occasion, while a number of top industrialists are also set to fly down to the state capital.

State Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana and Chief Secretary Anup Chandra Pandey visited the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Wednesday to take stock of the arrangements for the mega event.

The responsibility to ferry state guests from the airport to the venue has been assigned to nine departments. District Magistrate Kaushal Raj has issued strict warnings against errant officials. A total of 200 VIPs are expected to turn up for the event along with 11 VVIPs.

Among the industrialists accorded state guest status are Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd chairman Anand C Mahindra, ITC CEO Sanjeev Puri, Medanta Group chairman Naresh Trehan, HCL Group founder-chairman Shiv Nadar, Pepsico India Holdings CEO and president Ahmad Shaikh, Tata Sons chairman Chandrashekharan, Samsung India president & CEO HC Hong, Adani Group chairman and managing director Gautam Adani and Torrent Group chairman Sudhir Mehta.

Last year, during the first groundbreaking ceremony, foundation stones for 158 projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore were laid in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.