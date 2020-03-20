Lucknow Under Virtual Lockdown After Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Lucknow: After Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19, the Lucknow District Administration has announced lockdown in some parts of the state capital.

As per the orders of the Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, all restaurants, cafes, food joints, sweet shops, eateries, saloons will remain closed till March 31 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In another order, localities including Khurram Nagar, Kanchana Bihari Marg, Kalyanpur, Vikas Nagar, parts of Mahanagar, parts of Aliganj, parts of Indira Nagar, Gudamba will only allow medical stores, pathologies, hospitals, grocery stores to stay open. Rest all other shops and institutions will be closed in the above mentioned localities till March 23.

Meanwhile, the area within a radius of one kilometer of the house of Kanika Kapoor is also being sanitized and teams of health department officials are busy screening people who possibly came in contact with the singer in the last few days. Those who violate the orders, will be punished under section 188 of the IPC. The places where Kapoor had visited in Kanpur are also being sanitized.

During her stay in Lucknow, Kapoor had also allegedly gone for shopping in Hazratganj area. The workers at those stores have also been instructed to go into isolation. People who came in contact with Kapoor at parties in Lucknow are being sent into self quarantine and a few are also to undertake tests.

Kapoor was among four people who tested positive for coronavirus in Lucknow on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 23. The singer, who is settled abroad, had come to her hometown Lucknow for some personal work and was staying in Mahanagar area.

The singer had also visited two parties where many high-profile guests were present, including a former Chief Minister of another state along with bureaucrats and retired judges.

Officers of the state health department have reached out to the local residents near the singer's house and instructed them about self quarantine. The other high profile guests, who attended party along with the singer, were also being contacted.

Along with Kapoor, three more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state capital.

The singer, best known for songs like 'Baby Doll' and 'Da Da Dasse', confirmed the news by sharing a lengthy post on her official Instagram account. Kanika, who had allegedly flown into India from London 10 days ago, claimed that she began to develop flu-like symptoms four days ago.

“Hello everyone. For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well,” she wrote on Instagram.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.