Lucknow University Denies Admission to Students Who Waved Black Flags at CM Yogi

Lucknow University (LU) denied admission, for post graduate courses, to at least 20 students involved in staging a protest against UP CM Yogi Adityanath last year in June.The students group which protested and waved black flags at CM Yogi are mostly from Samajwadi Party’s student wing Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, left wing All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI).The University claims that these students had given a written undertaking not to apply for courses in the institution after the demonstration.The support for the students poured in from all sides as former LU vice-chancellor Prof Roop Rekha Verma, Congress MLC Deepak Singh, Samajwadi Party MLC Uday Vir Singh and others visited the campus to extend support to student leaders Pooja Shukla and Gaurav Tripathi, whose indefinite hunger strike entered its second day on Tuesday.As per the spokesperson of Lucknow University NK Pandey, “We have a written undertaking of candidates whose expulsion was revoked when they agreed not to enroll in any other course in future. The candidates who were denied admission include those who were involved in repeated incidents of indiscipline and were issued notices for vandalising mess property, holding officials hostage, showing black flags to CM and staging protests.”The students who were denied admission went on an indefinite hunger strike and demanded admission for all the students who were a part of the protest.On June 7 last year, a number of student leaders belonging to the AISA and the SP’s Chhatra Sabha obstructed the CM’s cavalcade and waved black flags opposing his visit to the university. The police had arrested 11 of them.Two protesting students Pooja Shukla and Gaurav Tripathi also alleged the University administration is harassing them on the directives of the state government.Pooja states that she was not a student of the University at the time of the incident. “I was not a student of Lucknow University then. This year, I applied for MA in Women’s Studies. But they withheld my entrance result because I opposed Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the campus,” she said.Meanwhile, Gaurav said, “The university administration is trying to trample the democratic rights of students. They are not allowing us to raise our voice against arbitrary fee hike.”