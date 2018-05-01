Lucknow University Makes Aadhaar Mandatory for PG Admission Despite SC Order

In spite of the Supreme Court's interim stay on Aadhaar's requirement for entance exams such as the pan-India NEET or even by various states, the Lucknow University (LU) is insisting on its aspirants having the unique identity number for admission to its Post-Graduate (PG) courses.In the admission process that started early in April, the state university declared submitting of Aadhaar or at least its enrolment number as one of the mandatory criteria for this purpose."Applicants who do not have their Aadhaar card have to apply for one and fill the LU form using the option of Aadhaar Card enrolment number and later on have to update the actual number when they get it," as per form-filling guidelines published on the varsity's website.Talking to IANS, LU Registrar Raj Kumar Singh said although Aadhaar is "compulsory", an aspirant can speak to the Admission Co-ordinator in case he or she doesn't have it."Aadhaar is compulsory, but we are not going to hold back any person from taking admission if he doesn't have Aadhaar. However, as far as it's feasible he or she must produce Aadhaar. In case one doesn't have it, he can write to the admission coordinator saying so... Basic objective is to establish the identity of the candidate," Singh said.However, despite his assurance, it was found that the online form on the university website cannot be submitted unless the aspirant fills in the Aadhaar details. When his comment was sought on this aspect, Singh didn't respond to calls or messages from IANS.In an interim order passed last month, the Supreme Court had ruled that Aadhaar will not be mandatory for enrolment in the all-India medical entrance exam NEET which is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.Similarly, in March, the five-judge Constitution bench extended the March 31 deadline set for the linking of Aadhaar with various services, including telephone and bank account, "till the matter is heard and judgement is pronounced by the constitution bench"."We had extended the ambit of our orders (on the voluntary nature of Aadhaar) to even the State governments," Justice D.Y. Chandrachud had added.