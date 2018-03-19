Lucknow University Question Paper Asks Students to Explain Startup India, Jan Dhan Yojna

The questions paper of Applied Economics of B.Com third year of Lucknow University triggered a controversy after a question purported asked students to explain central government schemes.Students, on condition of anonymity, said that that 70 percent of the options to be attempted in question no. 1 were out of the syllabus and directly related to the schemes run by central government, calling it ‘BJP agenda’.The university administration denied the accusations and said the questions were related to the subject.Meanwhile, opposition parties also latched on to the issue and alleged that it is all being done on the behest of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.The question appeared in the Applied Economics paper of B.Com third year on the 17th March 2018, a copy of which is available with News18.The question asked students to explain four out of 10 topics given to them. These were: Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna, Digital India, Deendayal Upadhayaya Gram Jyoti Yojna, Soil Health Card Scheme, Startup India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojna, Seasonal Unemployment, Causes of Industrial sickness and MNREGA. Out of the 10, seven are the schemes by central government.When News18 tried to ascertain which teacher had set up the paper, it was learnt that the teacher is directly linked to the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party.Lucknow University Vice Chancellor SP Singh said, “All the questions are related to the subject. All the dimensions of Indian economy are inter-related with the decisions and schemes taken by the central governments. At first glance, all the questions seem related to the subject to me. The questions papers are made by a committee.”Reacting to the news, Samajawadi Party spokesperson Anil Yadav alleged that people sitting at top positions in universities and other institutions are doing such things to gain brownie points. “Earlier too there was a protest from student when CM Yogi Adityanath was invited in a function which was organized on university funds. The types of questions asked in Economics paper are more of propaganda of central government schemes and have nothing to do with the course,” he said.“Next year the general elections are due in the country and that why such propaganda is being done, the government is using educational institutions as a weapon for their propaganda,” he added.Congress Spokesperson Zishan Haider said, “By giving such questions in Applied Economics exams, you can very well understand the mentality of the teachers who are doing it. This is height of boot-licking, today some teachers at Lucknow University are just doing marketing for the ruling party.”