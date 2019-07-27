Lucknow University Recommends Chandrayaan-2 Director Ritu Karidhal's Name for Highest Honour

Lucknow: Lucknow University (LU), the alma mater of Chandrayaan-2 Mission Director Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, has decided to recommend her name for the institution's highest honour.

The University wants to confer upon its alumna the honoris causa (an honorary degree) during the convocation scheduled on October 14.

At a preparation meeting held recently, it was decided that her name will be recommended to the Governor, who is also the chancellor of all state universities.

LU Vice-Chancellor S P Singh said: "Ritu finished her post graduation in 1997 and got enrolled in a doctorate course in the Physics Department. She later taught in the same department. She has made her university and the entire nation proud by playing a key role in India's second moon mission. We will take forward her name for honoris causa." said.

Singh said university officials and all professors unanimously wanted to honour her contribution, hard work and excellence. The final nod will be given by the chancellor and the executive council members, he added.

Ritu had completed her schooling from Navyug Girls College and joined LU prior to cracking the prestigious Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering.

She was a research scholar at LU for six months and left after clearing GATE. She joined IISc, Bangalore, to pursue masters in aerospace engineering.

Honoris causa may include D.Litt for persons who have contributed substantially to the advancement of literature, philosophy, arts, music, painting or any other the subject assigned to the faculty of arts. DSc for aiding advancement of any branch of science or technology or to planning, organising or developing scientific and technological institutions in the country and LLD for distinguished lawyers, judges, jurists and statesmen.