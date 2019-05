Lucknow University Releases Merit List, Visit the University's Official Website at lkouniv.ac.in

The Lucknow University has released the official merit list containing roll number of shortlisted candidates for several undergraduate, postgraduate courses. The state university, which is popular as LU, has uploaded the LU merit list 2019, LU rank list 2019, Lucknow University result 2019, LU result 2019 on its website lkouniv.ac.in.The Lucknow University result 2019 is declared in PDF format and can be downloaded from the LU’s webpage.Lucknow University Admission 2019: Steps to download LU merit listStep 1: Visit the Lucknow University’s official website, lkouniv.ac.in Step 2: Click on Lucknow University Result 2019 linkStep 3: Enter your course nameStep 4: Choose LU merit list for your specified courseStep 5: Click the submit buttonStep 6: The LU merit list 2019, LU rank list 2019 in PDF will open upStep 7: Find your roll numberStep 8: Check your rank or scoreStep 9: Download the provisional allotment cum confirmation rank listAs the LU Merit List 2019, LU rank list 2019, Lucknow University result 2019, LU result 2019 is released, the admission process including counseling has started today.Qualifying candidates can fill the online registration form of LU counseling 2019 process. For participating in the counseling round of Lucknow University, a counseling fee of amount Rs 3,200 has to be paid online. However, the fee is refundable on admission not granted to candidates.