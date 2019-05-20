lkouniv.ac.in for looking at the result. " />lkouniv.ac.in for looking at the result. " />lkouniv.ac.in for looking at the result. "/>lkouniv.ac.in for looking at the result. ">lkouniv.ac.in for looking at the result. " />

1-min read

Lucknow University Releases Merit List, Visit the University's Official Website at lkouniv.ac.in

Visit the Lucknow University’s official website, lkouniv.ac.in for looking at the result.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 20, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
File photo of the Lucknow University main campus.
File photo of the Lucknow University main campus.
The Lucknow University has released the official merit list containing roll number of shortlisted candidates for several undergraduate, postgraduate courses. The state university, which is popular as LU, has uploaded the LU merit list 2019, LU rank list 2019, Lucknow University result 2019, LU result 2019 on its website lkouniv.ac.in.

The Lucknow University result 2019 is declared in PDF format and can be downloaded from the LU’s webpage.

Lucknow University Admission 2019: Steps to download LU merit list

Step 1: Visit the Lucknow University’s official website, lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Lucknow University Result 2019 link

Step 3: Enter your course name

Step 4: Choose LU merit list for your specified course

Step 5: Click the submit button

Step 6: The LU merit list 2019, LU rank list 2019 in PDF will open up

Step 7: Find your roll number

Step 8: Check your rank or score

Step 9: Download the provisional allotment cum confirmation rank list

As the LU Merit List 2019, LU rank list 2019, Lucknow University result 2019, LU result 2019 is released, the admission process including counseling has started today.

Qualifying candidates can fill the online registration form of LU counseling 2019 process. For participating in the counseling round of Lucknow University, a counseling fee of amount Rs 3,200 has to be paid online. However, the fee is refundable on admission not granted to candidates.

