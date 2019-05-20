English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lucknow University Releases Merit List, Visit the University's Official Website at lkouniv.ac.in
Visit the Lucknow University’s official website, lkouniv.ac.in for looking at the result.
File photo of the Lucknow University main campus.
The Lucknow University has released the official merit list containing roll number of shortlisted candidates for several undergraduate, postgraduate courses. The state university, which is popular as LU, has uploaded the LU merit list 2019, LU rank list 2019, Lucknow University result 2019, LU result 2019 on its website lkouniv.ac.in.
The Lucknow University result 2019 is declared in PDF format and can be downloaded from the LU’s webpage.
Lucknow University Admission 2019: Steps to download LU merit list
Step 1: Visit the Lucknow University’s official website, lkouniv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on Lucknow University Result 2019 link
Step 3: Enter your course name
Step 4: Choose LU merit list for your specified course
Step 5: Click the submit button
Step 6: The LU merit list 2019, LU rank list 2019 in PDF will open up
Step 7: Find your roll number
Step 8: Check your rank or score
Step 9: Download the provisional allotment cum confirmation rank list
As the LU Merit List 2019, LU rank list 2019, Lucknow University result 2019, LU result 2019 is released, the admission process including counseling has started today.
Qualifying candidates can fill the online registration form of LU counseling 2019 process. For participating in the counseling round of Lucknow University, a counseling fee of amount Rs 3,200 has to be paid online. However, the fee is refundable on admission not granted to candidates.
As the LU Merit List 2019, LU rank list 2019, Lucknow University result 2019, LU result 2019 is released, the admission process including counseling has started today.
Qualifying candidates can fill the online registration form of LU counseling 2019 process. For participating in the counseling round of Lucknow University, a counseling fee of amount Rs 3,200 has to be paid online. However, the fee is refundable on admission not granted to candidates.
