Lucknow University Shuts Down After Protest Over Denial of Admission Turns Violent

Lucknow University has been shut indefinitely after some former students and outsiders tried to block the car of vice chancellor SP Singh on two occasions.Following the incident, the faculty of Proctorial Board intervened and was attacked by the students in retaliation. The group then reportedly pelted stones at the VC’s car resulting in two teachers getting injured.Police forces were called in the varsity to contain the situation and asked the protesters to leave the campus premises. The university authorities meanwhile alleged non-cooperation by the police and the university has since been closed sine die.A tweet sent out by the University’s official twitter tagged CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma and read, “Lucknow University teachers attacked inside the campus brutally by anti social elements & outsiders. Proctor & his team, DSW, Dean CDC injured. Police uncooperative. Teachers stop counselling. University closed till further notice.”Lucknow University has been locked in a state of unrest after the university denied admission, in post graduate courses, to at least 20 students from Samajwadi Chatra Sabha, All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Students Federation of India (SFI) who were involved in staging a protest against UP CM Yogi Adityanath last year.