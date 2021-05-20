Lucknow's Biggest Eidgah Aishbagh Turns into Covid-19 Vaccination Center

The Aishbagh Eidgah, which is the biggest Eidgah in Lucknow, will now double up as a COVID-19 vaccination centre. This will be the first religious establishment in the state capital which will be providing jabs against COVID-19 to the people. Till now vaccines were being administered only in hospitals in Lucknow. Two inoculation centres — one for ages 18-44 and another for people aged 45 and above — have been set up at the Eidgah.

Beneficiaries of all age groups above 18 years, who have registered on the CoWin portal, will be able to get the jab here. The officials of the All India Islamic Centre will also be assisting people with online registration for getting the vaccine shot. The nodal officer for COVID-19 in Lucknow, Roshan Jacob, reached Aishbagh Eidgah on Thursday to take stock of the preparations. “It is a very good initiative that has been taken by the Islamic Center. This will facilitate the people to get vaccinated," she said.

Meanwhile, Imam Idgah, Lucknow and Chairman of Islamic Center of India, Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli said, “People should keep in mind that along with precaution for prevention of epidemics like COVID-19, the best and most effective thing is vaccination. Lucknow has a lot of population, especially old Lucknow. Keeping in mind the population, two centres have been made at the ground of Eidgah. One center is for people between 18 years to 44 years and one center is for people aged 45 years or more."

“The huge space here helps in maintaining social distancing and also lowers the risk of transmission of infection. There are a lot of people who are unable to register themselves for vaccination, our team at Islamic Centre of India will help such people in getting themselves registered online for the jab," he added.

Meanwhile, the fresh cases of COVID-19 infection continue a downward trend in Uttar Pradesh as 6,725 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said 13,590 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, while there were 11,6434 active cases in the state. Of these, 82,801 were in infected home isolation. The recovery rate in the state has risen to 91.8 percent. The positivity rate in the state has come down to 2.4 per cent, while 238 corona-infected people died in the state. In the last 24 hours, 2,91,156 samples were investigated in the state.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here