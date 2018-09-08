Lucknow's Hazratganj Chauraha to be Renamed 'Atal Chowk' in Memory of Vajpayee

Lucknow’s famous Hazratganj Chauraha may soon be renamed to Atal Chowk, as proposed by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. The decision was taken unanimously by the LMC councillors as a mark of respect to the former prime minister and five time Member of Parliament from Lucknow, late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.The consent over the decision was formally given by councillors of the other parties as well at an executive council meeting of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.Speaking to media, Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “This was a demand that was coming from most of the councillors of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. Many of them even demanded to rename several roads after him, but as per the stature of former PM and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee it was decided to rename the centre of the city after his name. Hence it has been decided to rename the Hazratganj Chauraha as Atal Chowk.”A grand memorial in Lucknow is also on cards which will be named after late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “Lucknow was always special for Atalji. Hence, we want to conserve the memories of our beloved leader. A draft has been prepared for developing a memorial which will be named after Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.M ost probably it will be called as Atal Smriti Upvan,” added Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia.The process of identifying suitable land for the memorial has already been started, Bhatia said. The memorial will have a statue of Vajpayee and will include 51 poems, speeches and other memorabilia related to the former prime minister.