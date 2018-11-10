Lucky Escape for Guard as Train Starts Moving During Repairs Near Howrah Station

: The guard of Howrah-Digha AC Express had a providential escape on Friday, as the train started moving while he was attending to a glitch in the air pipe between two compartments under the rake.South Eastern Railway spokesman Sanjoy Ghosh said that an enquiry has been ordered into the incident, which took place at around 11.30 am.The train reportedly stopped shortly after it left Howrah station, owing to possible chain pulling and the guard went to inspect the situation.On finding that the air pressure in the brake system had dropped, he started mending it, when the train started moving again with the hapless guard holding on to the pipe, as shown in a video clip shot by a bystander."It is possibly a case of miscommunication between the driver of the train and the guard," Ghosh said.The train was made to halt by RPF personnel alerting passengers to pull the chain, and the guard escaped unhurt, he said.