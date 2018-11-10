English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lucky Escape for Guard as Train Starts Moving During Repairs Near Howrah Station
The train reportedly stopped shortly after it left Howrah station, owing to possible chain pulling and the guard went to inspect the situation.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Kolkata: The guard of Howrah-Digha AC Express had a providential escape on Friday, as the train started moving while he was attending to a glitch in the air pipe between two compartments under the rake.
South Eastern Railway spokesman Sanjoy Ghosh said that an enquiry has been ordered into the incident, which took place at around 11.30 am.
The train reportedly stopped shortly after it left Howrah station, owing to possible chain pulling and the guard went to inspect the situation.
On finding that the air pressure in the brake system had dropped, he started mending it, when the train started moving again with the hapless guard holding on to the pipe, as shown in a video clip shot by a bystander.
"It is possibly a case of miscommunication between the driver of the train and the guard," Ghosh said.
The train was made to halt by RPF personnel alerting passengers to pull the chain, and the guard escaped unhurt, he said.
South Eastern Railway spokesman Sanjoy Ghosh said that an enquiry has been ordered into the incident, which took place at around 11.30 am.
The train reportedly stopped shortly after it left Howrah station, owing to possible chain pulling and the guard went to inspect the situation.
On finding that the air pressure in the brake system had dropped, he started mending it, when the train started moving again with the hapless guard holding on to the pipe, as shown in a video clip shot by a bystander.
"It is possibly a case of miscommunication between the driver of the train and the guard," Ghosh said.
The train was made to halt by RPF personnel alerting passengers to pull the chain, and the guard escaped unhurt, he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Friday 02 November , 2018 Right To Breathe: Delhi Pollution May Lead To Epidemic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Niharika Singh Shares Her #MeToo Story, Calls Nawazuddin Sexually Repressed Toxic Indian Man
- Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI in Abu Dhabi Highlights: As It Happened
- Bigg Boss 12: Somi Khan and Megha Dadhe Get Aggressive in the Captaincy Task
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Watch This Movie Now and You'll Know Bobby Deol is the Best Part of Soldier
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...