Lucky Saturday for Chennai Residents as Many Get Free Metro Ride. Thanks to Server Glitch
When passengers could not be issued tokens after fare collection due to the glitch, the authorities allowed passengers to proceed with their onward journey sans the usual tickets or smart cards.
For Representation
Chennai: Hit by a malfunction in its fare collection system for about two and half hours on Saturday morning, Chennai Metro Rail allowed commuters to use the services free of cost without tickets and smart cards.
When passengers could not be issued tokens (tickets) after fare collection due to the glitch, the authorities allowed passengers to proceed with their onward journey sans the usual tickets or smart cards.
"First, it was thought that the malfunction was only in one station. When we realised it has affected the system in all other stations as well, the passengers were allowed to use the services without tickets," a Metro Rail official told PTI.
For sometime after the glitch was detected, paper tickets were issued and later it was dispensed with, he added. Passengers said they welcomed the initiative, which has avoided inconvenience.
The malfunction has since been rectified and commuters should use tokens and smartcards for access, the official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Taking a Sneak Peek into 13 Reasons Why Season 3, Find Out Who Killed Bryce Walker?
- Party of Four on the Way: Lisa Haydon Announces Second Pregnancy with Adorable Post
- Yezdi Motorcycles to Make India Entry Soon; Instagram, Website Goes Live
- Hilarious 'Alag Alag' Memes from Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl' Trailer Bring Twitter Together
- Instagram Users Can Report False Content And Expect Fact Checkers to Verify it