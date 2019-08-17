Lucky Saturday for Chennai Residents as Many Get Free Metro Ride. Thanks to Server Glitch

Chennai: Hit by a malfunction in its fare collection system for about two and half hours on Saturday morning, Chennai Metro Rail allowed commuters to use the services free of cost without tickets and smart cards.

When passengers could not be issued tokens (tickets) after fare collection due to the glitch, the authorities allowed passengers to proceed with their onward journey sans the usual tickets or smart cards.

"First, it was thought that the malfunction was only in one station. When we realised it has affected the system in all other stations as well, the passengers were allowed to use the services without tickets," a Metro Rail official told PTI.

For sometime after the glitch was detected, paper tickets were issued and later it was dispensed with, he added. Passengers said they welcomed the initiative, which has avoided inconvenience.

The malfunction has since been rectified and commuters should use tokens and smartcards for access, the official said.

