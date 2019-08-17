Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Lucky Saturday for Chennai Residents as Many Get Free Metro Ride. Thanks to Server Glitch

When passengers could not be issued tokens after fare collection due to the glitch, the authorities allowed passengers to proceed with their onward journey sans the usual tickets or smart cards.

PTI

Updated:August 17, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Lucky Saturday for Chennai Residents as Many Get Free Metro Ride. Thanks to Server Glitch
For Representation
Loading...

Chennai: Hit by a malfunction in its fare collection system for about two and half hours on Saturday morning, Chennai Metro Rail allowed commuters to use the services free of cost without tickets and smart cards.

When passengers could not be issued tokens (tickets) after fare collection due to the glitch, the authorities allowed passengers to proceed with their onward journey sans the usual tickets or smart cards.

"First, it was thought that the malfunction was only in one station. When we realised it has affected the system in all other stations as well, the passengers were allowed to use the services without tickets," a Metro Rail official told PTI.

For sometime after the glitch was detected, paper tickets were issued and later it was dispensed with, he added. Passengers said they welcomed the initiative, which has avoided inconvenience.

The malfunction has since been rectified and commuters should use tokens and smartcards for access, the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram