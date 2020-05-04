Take the pledge to vote

Ludhiana-based ICAR-CIPHET Develops Touch-free Dispenser for Hand Sanitiser

The instant dispense of the sanitiser is possible once the proximity sensor senses the presence of hindrance by hands.

PTI

May 4, 2020
Ludhiana-based ICAR-CIPHET Develops Touch-free Dispenser for Hand Sanitiser
Ludhiana-based ICAR-Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET) on Monday said it has developed a touch-free hand sanitiser dispenser using sensor-based smart electronics.

The device dispenses the alcohol-based hand rub sanitiser from a 3-litre tank using a small yet powerful diaphragm pump. The software controls the dispensing volume of about 3 ml in one go, it said in a statement.

The volume can further be increased or decreased by changing the code in the software.

The instant dispense of the sanitiser is possible once the proximity sensor senses the presence of hindrance by hands. The user can collect the dispensed volume of liquid from the device in the cupped hand, it added.

The smart device works on the principle of automatic obstacle detection with infra-red proximity sensor and programmable micro-controller.

The touch-free dispenser has become the need of the hour as hand sanitation practices have become more frequent now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

