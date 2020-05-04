Ludhiana-based ICAR-CIPHET Develops Touch-free Dispenser for Hand Sanitiser

Ludhiana-based ICAR-Central Institute of Post-Harvest Engineering and Technology (CIPHET) on Monday said it has developed a touch-free hand sanitiser dispenser using sensor-based smart electronics.

The device dispenses the alcohol-based hand rub sanitiser from a 3-litre tank using a small yet powerful diaphragm pump. The software controls the dispensing volume of about 3 ml in one go, it said in a statement.

The volume can further be increased or decreased by changing the code in the software.

The instant dispense of the sanitiser is possible once the proximity sensor senses the presence of hindrance by hands. The user can collect the dispensed volume of liquid from the device in the cupped hand, it added.

The smart device works on the principle of automatic obstacle detection with infra-red proximity sensor and programmable micro-controller.

The touch-free dispenser has become the need of the hour as hand sanitation practices have become more frequent now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365