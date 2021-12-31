Ludhiana Blast Case: NIA Registers Fresh FIR, Names Germany-based SFJ Operative Multani

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a fresh FIR in the Ludhiana blast case, naming a number of accused, under sections of the UAPA and IPC. According to reports, the Centre had directed the agency to launch a probe into Germany-based Jaswinder Singh Multani of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), his associates from other banned outfits such as Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), and others, accusing them of attempting to resurrect terrorism in Punjab.

Multani was detained by German police on Monday, following an alert from Indian agencies, for his suspected role in the Ludhiana court complex explosion last week. He has been accused of coordinating with other pro-Khalistani elements in Pakistan as well as plotting terror attacks in Mumbai and other parts of the country, according to reports.

SFJ is a designated terror group in India.

The FIR mentions the role of Multani for ‘waging war against India and terror conspiracy’, under sections of the UAPA and IPC. Reports state that the investigation agency also intends to send a team to Germany, with Indian authorities also attempting to apprehend Multani. However, an NIA official told CNN-News18 that there was no plan to send a team to Germany, and that ‘investigations would be carried out in India first’.

CNN-News18 had earlier reported that SFJ operative Multani had been arrested by German police, stating sources.He was purportedly planning to carry out another blast and other terrorist activities in poll-bound Punjab. Multani is a pro-Khalistan terrorist and was residing in Erfurt, Germany, the sources had said.

The blast at the Ludhiana court had killed one person​ and injured at least five others. The initial probe indicates that the attack was carried out by Pakistan-based terror outfits through local gangsters, sources had earlier told CNN-News18. The attackers wanted to plant the bomb on the ground floor to cause maximum damage to the building and kill as many people as possible, they had added. The explosive apparently went off while it was being fixed.

Founded in 2007, Sikhs for Justice is a primarily US-based organisation that has been demanding a separate homeland for Sikhs in Punjab, dubbed “Khalistan". The outfit was banned by the Indian government in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for promoting secession and violent militancy in Punjab.

Multani recently came to notice in arranging and sending weapons consignments comprising explosives, hand grenades, etc, into Punjab from across the border with the help of his Pakistan-based operatives and arms smugglers.

According to recent inputs, he was planning to send explosive material from Pakistan for Punjab-based operatives to carry out terrorist activities. He is closely connected with Khalistani leaders like Hardeep Singh Nijjer, Paramjit Singh Pamma, Sabi Singh, Kulwant Singh Mothada and others, say sources.

British police last month carried out raids on the Hounslow office of SFJ. They took away electronic devices and documents from the site related to the so-called ‘Punjab referendum’ organised by the outfit recently that turned out to be a farce with very few people participating.

