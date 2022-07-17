Ludhiana: Teen Hacked to Death with Axes, Swords in Public View at Hosp; Case of Rival Enmity, Say Cops

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a group of men, with whom he had a fight earlier, in full public view in the civil hospital here, police said on Friday. Two people have been arrested for the murder of Shavan Kumar, a resident of the EWS Colony here, they said.

CCTV footage of the incident, which took place on Thursday night, showed hospital staff and patient attendants rushing for cover as the attackers carrying sharp-edged weapons barged into the emergency ward.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Gurdev Singh said a fight took place between two rival groups in the EWS Colony over an old enmity. Shavan was injured in the fight and taken to the civil hospital. Later, the accused reached the civil hospital and stabbed him multiple times. He was rushed to the nearby CMC Hospital with serious injuries and declared brought dead by doctors, he said.

A case has been registered against seven people in the matter. Of these, two accused have been arrested, Singh said.

As per an FIR, the incident happened in the presence of doctors, nurses and patients when the group of assailants, carrying swords and axes in their hands, attacked the youth. They also smashed the glass windows and doors at the hospital when the youth tried to save his life, a report in The Indian Express said.

The incident was said to have unfolded despite the Ludhiana police having set up a special post (chowki) inside the Civil Hospital premises. According to Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma, three cops led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh are posted at Civil Hospital police post but last night, none was found present on duty. “An inquiry has been marked and action will be taken accordingly,” CP Sharma told Indian Express.

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has also written to the local administration and police, demanding adequate security arrangements at the civil hospital, especially the emergency ward, within the next 24 hours. They issued an ultimatum stating that if security isn’t strengthened at hospital, they will shut down services.

