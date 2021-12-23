Ludhiana Court Blast: 2 Feared Killed, Many Hurt in IED Explosion, CM Channi Smells Plot Before Elections

At least two people are reported to have been killed, while two others have been injured in a suspected IED blast in Ludhiana court complex on Thursday. Initial report said that many more are feared to be injured.

The blast reportedly took place around 12:22 pm in the washroom on third floor at a time when the district court was functioning. Sources said that it seems to be a “powerful blast" as walls of the washroom got demolished and window panes smashed. Police have cordoned off the area and fire tenders are on the spot.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at the state government over the incident, and said that the authorities have failed, there’s no law and order in the state. Ludhiana court blast raises a big question on government’s work, he added.

A very horrific incident has happened in the Ludhiana district court complex. I request everyone to stay strong & safe while police investigates cause of the blast. It is very early to assess damage but i assure everyone we will do everything to get to the bottom of this incident— Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) December 23, 2021

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, “I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared."

(details awaited)

