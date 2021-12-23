Ludhiana Court Blast LIVE Updates: 2 Killed, Many Hurt in IED Explosion, CM Channi Smells Plot Before Elections

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal hit out at the state government over the incident, and said that the authorities have failed, there’s no law and order in the state. Ludhiana court blast raises a big question on government’s work, he added.

A very horrific incident has happened in the Ludhiana district court complex. I request everyone to stay strong & safe while police investigates cause of the blast. It is very early to assess damage but i assure everyone we will do everything to get to the bottom of this incident — Ravneet Singh Bittu (@RavneetBittu) December 23, 2021

Chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi said, “I am going to Ludhiana. Some anti-national elements are doing such acts as Assembly elections are nearing. The government is on alert. Those found guilty will not be spared.”

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat prayed for the safety of people in the city. “Disturbing to know of the blast at the Ludhiana court complex. Dismissing law and order seems to be the norm in Punjab these days. Hope this trend is brought to a halt at the earliest,” he added.

