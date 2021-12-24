Ludhiana Court Blast: NIA May Take Over Case; Agencies Suspect Pak Roping in Gangsters, Jail Networks for Attacks in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) could soon take over the Ludhiana blast case given the likely use of RDX in the powerful explosion and the suspicion of the involvement of a newly evolved Pakistan-based terror module.

The Punjab government is expected to raise a request and the NIA will initiate a proposal to the Home Ministry to take over the case. The state government has already sought the Centre’s help in the analysis of the explosive that was used. Central intelligence agencies are suspecting that the Pakistan-based module has planned more attacks as well and an alarm has been raised in Punjab.

According to senior officials involved in anti-terrorism efforts, Pakistan has adopted a new strategy to rope in gangsters who were recently brought to Pakistan from various locations and countries to execute such attacks. Agencies suspect that the Ludhiana blast was carried out with the help of local gangsters or criminals and their jail network in Punjab.

Sources also confirmed to News18.com that gangsters like Kulwinder Singh alias Khanpuria and Harvinder Singh alias Rinda Singh along with others have been aligned to execute attacks in India. Khanpuria used to work in Cambodia and in 2019 was in Malaysia, while Rinda was in Punjab and fled to Pakistan. Agencies suspect that this attack has been executed by Harvinder Singh with the help of his jail network.

“There were inputs that various gangsters who fled from India and were operating from different locations have been aligned by Pakistan and it is suspected that this would be the job of this new module," the official said.

Agencies are also expecting that logistics were not arranged locally and could be sent through drones and transported to the location with the help of a local network in Punjab.

“It would be tough to arrange explosives in such high quantity and quality locally. It is suspected that logistics were provided by Pakistan-based gangsters with the help of Pakistan terror outfits and sent to India probably by drones. It was handed over to the local gangsters who executed the blast possibly through jail network," the official told News18.com.

“Last year, Punjab Police arrested a member of the Dilpreet-Rinda gang who had 20 cases against him. Wadhawa Singh, chief of Babbar Khalsa, helped Rinda flee to Pakistan. Earlier this year, the NIA court framed charges against seven Khalistani operatives in the hand grenades seizure case, including Khanpuriya who is also in Pakistan," a source said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.