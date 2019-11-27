Ludhiana Court Discharges Amarinder Singh, Others Accused in City Centre Case

Ludhiana: A court here on Wednesday discharged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and all other accused in the alleged Rs 1,140 crore Ludhiana City Centre scam.

Sessions judge Gurbir Singh accepted the closure report presented by the state vigilance bureau and discharged all the 31 accused.

The charges against us have been rejected, Amarinder Singh told reporters outside the court.

He said he knew from the first day that it was a false case.

