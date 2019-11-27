English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ludhiana Court Discharges Amarinder Singh, Others Accused in City Centre Case
ssions judge Gurbir Singh accepted the closure report presented by the state vigilance bureau and discharged all the 31 accused. Amarinder Singh said he knew from the first day that it was a false case.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File photo/PTI)
Ludhiana: A court here on Wednesday discharged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and all other accused in the alleged Rs 1,140 crore Ludhiana City Centre scam.
Sessions judge Gurbir Singh accepted the closure report presented by the state vigilance bureau and discharged all the 31 accused.
The charges against us have been rejected, Amarinder Singh told reporters outside the court.
He said he knew from the first day that it was a false case.
