Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ludhiana Duo Run Over by Train, Were Trying to Dash Through Closed Railway Crossing on 2-Wheeler

The railway police said seven others, who were also trying to cross the closed railway crossing, suffered injuries.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2020, 11:57 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ludhiana Duo Run Over by Train, Were Trying to Dash Through Closed Railway Crossing on 2-Wheeler
Representative image

Ludhiana: Two people were killed after being run over by a train when they were allegedly trying to cross a closed railway crossing on two-wheelers here, a railway police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening on the busiest Delhi-Amritsar section near Giaspura on the outskirts of Ludhiana city.

The railway police said seven others, who were also trying to cross the closed railway crossing, suffered injuries. At the time of the incident, most people were trying to cross the closed railway crossing on two-wheelers when Amritsar-bound Shatabdi Express from Delhi passed the area, the official said.

SHO of Government Railway Police Inspector Balbir Singh said the deceased were identified as Rattanjit Singh (64) and Gurpreet Kaur (22).

They were riding a motorcycle and a scooter, respectively, and both were crushed under the wheels and died on the spot, he said.

Two of the injured were admitted to a hospital while the other injured who received minor injuries were discharged after first-aid, he said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram