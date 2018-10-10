English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ludhiana Girl Strangles 5-Year-Old Brother to 'Get Rid of Him', Arrested
Police said the 19-year-old was frustrated with her brother as he would follow her around and abuse her.
Image used for representation
Police arrested a 19-year-old girl on Tuesday for allegedly killing her five-year-old brother and dumping his body in a gunny bag outside their residence in Ludhiana.
Noting that the girl strangled her brother as she ‘wanted to get rid of him’, police said she confessed to her crime. The 19-year-old said she was frustrated as her brother used to follow her wherever she went and used abusive language towards her, the Indian Express reported.
The girl reportedly told the police that on Saturday, when her parents were out, she strangled her brother to death.
She then took off his clothes and stuffed his body inside a gunny bag. She hid the bag and then raised an alarm that her brother was missing when her parents returned. On Sunday, she woke up early in the morning and dumped the bag outside their home to make the incident look like a kidnapping and murder case.
Police said the girl took the step because she was frustrated with her brother’s behaviour. She accused her brother of not giving her space and making false complaints about her to their parents. Police suspect that another person, with whom the girl was allegedly in a relationship, was also involved in the crime. However, he is yet to be identified.

