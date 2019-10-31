Ludhiana Reels Under Mosquito-borne Diseases as 4 Succumb to Dengue Fever

Ludhiana is reeling under the menace of dengue. Of the 10 suspected deaths reported in the district, the health department has confirmed that four of them were due to dengue.

A seven-member committee at the district’s civil surgeon office will check the rest of the cases, The Times of India reported. With 728 suspected cases reported in the district, 262 cases had tested positive till Wednesday. The maximum confirmed cases have been reported from the urban areas.

Cases of dengue have been reported from Ludhiana’s Sham Nagar, Nirmal Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Dhandari Kalan, Sang Nagar, Civil Lines, Chander Nagar, Railway Colony, Dholewal, Giaspura, Sham Nagar, Prof Colony, Dugri, Guru Nanak Colony, Field Ganj, Salem Tabri, Haibowal Khurd, Kitchlu Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Daba Road, Tibba Road, Nanak Puri, Haibowal Kalan, Shivpuri, Janta Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Kiran Vihar, Abdullapur Basti, BRS Nagar, Upkar Nagar, Police Line and Bakshi Nagar.

District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Bhagat said that people should be careful and that there should be no stagnation of water in any form. He further added that the children and elderly should not visit parks during the morning hours and in the evening and if they do, they should make sue of mosquito repellents.

He further added that all the health centres from civil hospitals to 4 sub-divisional hospitals at Jagraon, Khanna, Samrala and Raikot and 11 community health centres situated at Hathur, Koomkalan, Malaud, Dehlon, Macchiwara, Manupur, Pakhowal, Payal, Sahnewal, Sidhwan Bet, Sudhar have dengue wards and added that the the treatment is provided for free of cost and Eliza reader for confirmation of dengue is available at civil hospital and SDH, Khanna.

