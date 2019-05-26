Ludhiana School 'Stamps' Student's Arm as a Fee Reminder, Education Officer Promises Action

A private school in Ludhiana is under the scanner after one of its teachers stamped a student's arm to "remind" his parents about pending fees.According to a Times of India report, Harshdeep's parents had been unable to clear his school fee of Rs 760 for April and May and pay dues to the tune of Rs 6805 for their 17-year-old daughter, who finished her matriculation this year.An inquiry has been ordered by the District Education Officer (DEO).The report also quoted the boy's father, who works as an auto rickshaw driver, as saying, "I earn Rs 300 on a daily basis and my other son too works and gets his salary on 25th of every month. We had already told the school that we would clear the dues on May 25. We could also not deposit my daughter's fee for want of money, but that doesn't mean they should harass my child."Meanwhile, another report in The Indian Express quoted the principal as claiming that the child had insisted that a "tattoo" be put on his arm in jest.Ludhiana DEO Swaranjit Kaur reportedly said that action will be taken against the school authorities after a probe.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)