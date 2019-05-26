Take the pledge to vote

Ludhiana School 'Stamps' Student's Arm as a Fee Reminder, Education Officer Promises Action

An inquiry has been ordered by the District Education Officer, who has assured that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty.

News18.com

Updated:May 26, 2019, 8:37 PM IST
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: A private school in Ludhiana is under the scanner after one of its teachers stamped a student's arm to "remind" his parents about pending fees.

According to a Times of India report, Harshdeep's parents had been unable to clear his school fee of Rs 760 for April and May and pay dues to the tune of Rs 6805 for their 17-year-old daughter, who finished her matriculation this year.

An inquiry has been ordered by the District Education Officer (DEO).

The report also quoted the boy's father, who works as an auto rickshaw driver, as saying, "I earn Rs 300 on a daily basis and my other son too works and gets his salary on 25th of every month. We had already told the school that we would clear the dues on May 25. We could also not deposit my daughter's fee for want of money, but that doesn't mean they should harass my child."

Meanwhile, another report in The Indian Express quoted the principal as claiming that the child had insisted that a "tattoo" be put on his arm in jest.

Ludhiana DEO Swaranjit Kaur reportedly said that action will be taken against the school authorities after a probe.
