CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Aero IndiaShraddha Walkar MurderMumbai MetroMoney Laundering CaseAdani Row
Home » News » India » LUH Steals the Show at Aero India 2023; Army, IAF To Get 12 Units This Year
1-MIN READ

LUH Steals the Show at Aero India 2023; Army, IAF To Get 12 Units This Year

By: Akash Sharma

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 10:09 IST

Bengaluru, India

The LUH can transport six passengers at a time and can fulfill multiple roles. (Photo: Twitter/@adgpi)

The LUH can transport six passengers at a time and can fulfill multiple roles. (Photo: Twitter/@adgpi)

The helicopter is deemed highly sophisticated in its systems and is projected to supplant the existing Cheetah and Chetak Helicopters

The Light Utility Helicopter’s (LUH) production unit has grabbed the attention of aviation aficionados at the 14th edition of Aero India that is underway in Bengaluru. The helicopter is deemed highly sophisticated in its systems and is projected to supplant the existing Cheetah and Chetak Helicopters.

The Indian Army and Indian Air Force are getting six units each, amounting to 12 helicopters this year.

The production unit of the helicopter is placed at the HAL hall, where the chief test pilot and the project leader are stationed to receive delegates from various nations and showcase the epitome of utility helicopters.

“It is impeccably suitable for harsh conditions. It has glass cockpit that is personalized for each activity a pilot would undertake. Thus, not only is it unmatched in functionality, but it is also as per convenience for pilots," said Wing Commander Unni Pillai, who is also the chief test pilot of the helicopter.

Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General BS Raju, was briefed about the features and comfort of the helicopter while he flew in it on Tuesday.

The Wing Commander added that in Cheetah and Chetak, the pilot has to carry a physical map in his pocket, “but here everything is exhibited on the screen. Not solely the map, but it also details the terrain. Therefore, even when the visibility is not clear, one can be informed about the terrain and make informed decisions accordingly."

The LUH can transport six passengers at a time and can fulfill multiple roles. It has a service ceiling of 6,500 meters and can achieve a maximum speed of up to 240 km/h. The maximum take of weight for the helicopter is 3,150 kg.

Srinivasa Rao, the Project Leader of LUH, said, “We have incorporated the autopilot mode, and testing for it is almost complete. We have tested it in Siachen and at other places. The production units for both the Army and Airforce are in progress, and we intend to deliver them expeditiously."

The helicopter can be utilized for transportation, troop movement, and civil operations. The manufacturers are also eyeing civil sales.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Akash Sharma
Akash Sharma, correspondent at CNN-News18, has a vast experience in covering railways, civic bodies, and Delhi government, and reports everything that...Read More
Tags:
  1. aero show
  2. bengaluru news
  3. Light Utility Helicopters
first published:February 15, 2023, 09:54 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 10:09 IST
Read More