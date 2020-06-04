Lunar Eclipse 2020: Dos and Don’ts During Penumbral Chandra Grahan

The world will witness the second penumbral lunar eclipse of the year 2020 on the intervening night of June 5 and June 6. The penumbral lunar eclipse is different from partial and total lunar eclipse, and occurs when the sun, earth and moon are in a line, which is not straight. Due to this setting, the Earth is able to block only a part of sunlight from falling on the moon, thus forming an outer shadow, also known as penumbra.







The penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in India on Friday for a duration of 3 hours and 18 minutes. It will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and will conclude at 2:34 am on June 6. The highest peak or the maximum eclipse will be seen at 12:54 am on June 6.







Lunar Eclipse 2020: What to do and avoid during Chandra Grahan?





According to science, lunar eclipses are safe to watch with nude areas. Therefore, one does not need to take care of any special precautions to witness a Chandra Grahan.







However, Indian mythology defines various dos and don’ts during the Chandra Grahan.







It is said that one should chant holy mantras like the Mahamrityunjay mantra. This decreases the harmful impact of negative energy caused by the eclipse. Some other dos include adding a basil (tulsi) leaf to the food items, and donation and charity to the needy.







On the contrary, one should not consume raw food during the grahan. In India, popular traditions also advise to not step out during the grahan it may radiate harmful rays.





