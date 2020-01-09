Lunar Eclipse 2020: Everything You Need to Know About First Chandra Grahan of the Year

Lunar eclipse 2020 or Chandra Grahan will be witnessed in most parts of the world on Friday, January 10. The penumbral lunar eclipse is also called the Wolf Moon Eclipse. The first full moon or Purnima of the year 2020 will rise on Friday, January 10. Here's is all you need to know about the first lunar eclipse of 2020.

What happens during lunar eclipse?

During lunar eclipse, the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon.

Types of lunar eclipse:

Total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse.

What is penumbral lunar eclipse?

In penumbral lunar eclipse, the Moon moves through a portion of the Earth's outer shadow. The Earth restricts or obstructs the sunlight from reaching the Moon. The January 10 penumbral lunar eclipse is one of the four lunar eclipses that will take place in the year.

What Moon gazers could expect to see in penumbral lunar eclipse 2020?

On the night of Friday, January 10, 2020, most part of the Moon will be partially shaded by the Earth, resulting in a slight shadow across the Moon's disc.

Time to watch January 10, 2020 lunar eclipse in India:

In India, the penumbral lunar eclipse can be seen from 10:37 pm on January 10 to 2:42 am on January 11. The lunar eclipse will continue to about 4 hours and 5 minutes.

How to watch penumbral lunar eclipse on January 10, 2020?

No special equipment will be needed to see the penumbral lunar eclipse on Friday, January 10. Moon gazers and those willing to see the lunar eclipse on Friday can see it with naked eyes.

Which all places will be able to see penumbral lunar eclipse on January 10, 2020?

Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, most parts of North America, East in South America, Pacific, Indian Ocean, Atlantic and Arctic can see penumbral lunar eclipse of January 10.

When will the next penumbral lunar eclipses take place?

The next three penumbral lunar eclipses of 2020 will peak on June 5, July 5, and November 30.

According to a report by Express UK, astronomer from National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Gordon Johnston says that the Wolf Moon owes its name to the tradition of Native American tribes living on the US east coast. Johnston refers to the myth that the Full Moon in January or the first Fill Moon of winter the Wolf Moon, from the packs of wolves that howled hungrily outside the villages amid the cold and deep snow of winter, Johnston added. As the Wolf Moon arrives in the month of winter, it is often referred to as Ice Moon.

