Lunar Eclipse 2021 LIVE Updates: Super Blood Moon, Chandra Grahan Will be Visible in India; Check Timings and Other Details

People across the world are waiting for the big supermoon event on Wednesday, May 26. The moon will appear blood red in some parts of the globe due to the total lunar eclipse. Lunar eclipses take place when Earth’s shadow blocks the light from the Sun. This leads to the Moon coming under Earth’s penumbra, resulting in a partial or full lunar eclipse. The May 26 event is a total lunar eclipse in which the moon will reach the closest point in Earth’s orbit. Every year there are days when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align in a straight line that leads to lunar and solar eclipses. People also believe that an eclipse can have an impact on 12 zodiac signs along with the country and the world.

In 2021, there will be four eclipses i.e. two lunar and two solar eclipses in India. There are going to be 4 eclipses in 2021 starting from May 26 – Total Lunar Eclipse, June 10 – Annual Solar Eclipse, November 19 – Partial Lunar Eclipse and December 4 – Total Solar Eclipse. The partial phase of the eclipse will begin on the afternoon of May 26 at 3:15 pm IST and end at 6:23 pm IST. The total phase will begin at 4:39 pm IST and end at 4:58 pm IST. It will be visible from parts of northeastern states, parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

According to Hindu beliefs, people avoid using sharp objects during the eclipse and even observe fast. There is also a sutak period which is a time before the lunar eclipse when any kind of auspicious work is stopped. It begins nine hours before the eclipse starts and concludes with the eclipse. The total lunar eclipse won’t be visible from all parts of the world. However, these people can take to the internet to watch the live stream of the supermoon event.

WHAT’S A SUPER MOON?

A supermoon occurs when a full or new moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to the Earth. The Moon’s orbit around Earth is not perfectly circular. This means the Moon’s distance from Earth varies as it goes around the planet. The closest point in the orbit, called the perigee, is roughly 28,000 miles closer to Earth than the farthest point of the orbit. A full moon that happens near the perigee is called a supermoon.

SO WHY IS IT SUPER?

The relatively close proximity of the Moon makes it seem a little bit bigger and brighter than usual, though the difference between a supermoon and a normal moon is usually hard to notice unless you’re looking at two pictures side by side.

HOW DOES A LUNAR ECLIPSE WORK?

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth’s shadow covers all or part of the Moon. This can only happen during a full moon, so first, it helps to understand what makes a full moon. Like the Earth, half of the Moon is illuminated by the sun at any one time. A full moon happens when the Moon and the Sun are on opposite sides of the Earth. This allows you see the entire lit-up side, which looks like a round disc in the night sky.

If the Moon had a totally flat orbit, every full moon would be a lunar eclipse. But the Moon’s orbit is tilted by about 5 degrees relative to Earth’s orbit. So, most of the time a full moon ends up a little above or below the shadow cast by the Earth. But twice in each lunar orbit, the Moon is on the same horizontal plane as both the Earth and Sun. If this corresponds to a full moon, the Sun, the Earth and the Moon will form a straight line and the Moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow. This results in a total lunar eclipse.

HOW TO SEE A LUNAR ECLIPSE?

To see a lunar eclipse, you need to be on the night side of the Earth while the Moon passes through the shadow. The best place to see the eclipse on May 26, 2021, will be the middle of the Pacific Ocean, Australia, the East Coast of Asia and the West Coast of the Americas. It will be visible on the eastern half of the U.S., but only the very earliest stages before the Moon sets.

The partial phase of the eclipse will begin on the afternoon of May 26 at 3:15 pm IST and end at at 6:23 pm IST. The total phase will begin at 4:39 pm IST and end at 4:58 pm IST.

WHY DOES THE MOON LOOK RED?

When the Moon is completely covered by Earth’s shadow it will darken, but doesn’t go completely black. Instead, it takes on a red color, which is why total lunar eclipses are sometimes called red or blood moons.

Sunlight contains all colours of visible light. The particles of gas that make up Earth’s atmosphere are more likely to scatter blue wavelengths of light while redder wavelengths pass through. This is called Rayleigh scattering, and it’s why the sky is blue and sunrises and sunsets are often red. In the case of a lunar eclipse, red light can pass through the Earth’s atmosphere and is refracted or bent toward the Moon, while blue light is filtered out. This leaves the moon with a pale reddish hue during an eclipse.

NASA RELEASES TELESCOPIC VIEW OF MOON

CLICK HERE TO TRACK TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE:

VISIBILITY MAP: https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/4906

YOU CAN VIEW CHANDRA GRAHAN FROM THESE CITIES

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here