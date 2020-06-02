Lunar Eclipse in June 2020: What is a Penumbral Lunar Eclipse and How Does It Occur?

The Earth is going to witness an astronomical event this month. The residents of Asia, Australia, Europe, or Africa will be able to see a lunar eclipse on the intervening night of June 5 and June 6, 2020. On this day, the Strawberry Moon will be turning a shade darker when it will reach the maximum phase of the penumbral lunar eclipse. Due to this reason, it will also be known as the ‘Strawberry Moon Eclipse’.

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 11:15 pm on June 5 and will end at 2:34 am (IST) on June 6. With a complete duration of three hours and 18 minutes, the penumbral lunar eclipse will reach its maximum stage at 12:54 am on June 6.

To witness the Strawberry Moon Eclipse, it is important to understand what is a penumbral lunar eclipse.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth comes between Sun and Moon. There are three types of lunar eclipses: total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse.

A penumbral lunar eclipse results when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. In such a situation, some of the light from the Sun is blocked by the Earth in its way to reach the moon. This results in creating an outer part of the shadow of the moon, known as penumbra.

The shadow or the penumbra is lighter than the dark part created due to the Earth’s shadow.

The year 2020 saw its first penumbral lunar eclipses on January 10 to January 11. The Strawberry Moon Eclipse will take place on June 5 and 6. The third and the fourth penumbral lunar eclipses will take place between July 4 and July 5, followed by one between November 29 and November 30.

