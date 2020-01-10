Lunar Eclipse January 2020: Chandra Grahan’s Time in Bengaluru

A penumbral lunar eclipse will be observed to the delight of the sky-gazers from January 10 to 11. According to timeanddate.com, the eclipse will start at 10.37 pm on January 10 (Friday) in the country, when the Earth's penumbra will start touching the Moon's face.

The eclipse will be most prominently seen at 12.40 am on January 11 (Saturday) as the Moon will get the closest to the center of the shadow.

The eclipse will end by 2.42 am in the country on Saturday.

In a penumbral lunar eclipse, the Sun, the Earth and the Moon are not perfectly aligned with each other. The Earth only blocks parts of the sun's light from reaching the moon's surface. It covers whole or a part of the moon with the outer part of its own shadow.

Umbra is referred to as the darkest portion of a shadow, while penumbra is the partially-shaded outer region of the shadow cast by an opaque object.

There are two other types of lunar eclipse, namely total and partial.

It is interesting to note that the January 10 lunar eclipse will coincide with the full moon of this month. So, people would be able to see both the phenomenon together.

What are the places where the penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 will be visible?

The penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 will be visible in Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, and some north-eastern parts of North America, Some eastern parts of South America, Indian Ocean and Atlantic Ocean.

Will it be possible to see the Penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 in Bengaluru?

The Chandra Grahan 2020 will be visible in many parts of India. The lunar eclipse 2020 will also be visible in Bengaluru for the duration of 4 hours and 5 minutes.

What is the time to witness the Penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 in Bengaluru?

In Bengaluru, the penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 10.39 pm on Friday, January 10. The Chandra Grahan will reach its maximum at 12.39 am on Saturday. The Lunar Eclipse 2020 will end at 2.40 am on January 11.

The total duration of the penumbral phase of lunar eclipse will be 4 hours, 1 minute and 47 seconds.

