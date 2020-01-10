Lunar Eclipse January 2020: Chandra Grahan's Time in New Delhi

Lunar Eclipse, Chandra Grahan January 2020 | On January 10, 2020, the world will witness the first lunar eclipse of the decade. Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan usually occurs after Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan). The last solar eclipse took place on December 26, 2019.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the sun and moon, thus blocking the sunlight from reaching the moon’s surface. There are three types of lunar eclipse: total, partial and penumbral. January 10 will witness a penumbral lunar eclipse, where planet Earth will block only some of the sunlight, therefore, only the outer shadow or the penumbra will fall on the moon. Coincidentally, January 10 also marks a Full Moon Day, therefore, the eclipse will be visible more clearly.

What are the places where the Penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 will be visible?

The penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 will be visible in Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, and some north-eastern parts of North America, Some eastern parts of South America, Indian Ocean and Atlantic Ocean.

Will it be possible to see the Penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 in New Delhi?

The Chandra Grahan 2020 will be visible in many parts of India. The lunar eclipse 2020 will also be visible in New Delhi for the duration of 4 hours.

What is the time to witness the Penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 in New Delhi?

In New Delhi, the Penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 10:39 PM on Friday, January 10. The Chandra Grahan will reach its maximum at 12:39 AM on Saturday. The Lunar Eclipse 2020 will end at 02:40 AM on January 11.

The total duration of the Penumbral Phase of lunar eclipse will be 4 hours, 1 minute and 47 seconds.

