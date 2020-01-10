Lunar Eclipse January 2020: Know the Chandra Grahan Timing in Uttar Pradesh

Chandra Grahan or the Lunar Eclipse will be visible in Uttar Pradesh at around 10:37pm on January 10 and will continue to be seen till 2:42 am on January 11, 2020. The estimated duration of the Chandra Grahan is about 4 hours and 5 minutes.

The visibility of Lunar Eclipse January 2020 depends on the weather condition at that particular time. The Chandra Grahan will not be visible in case of louds, cold weather, rain and snowfall.

There are three types of lunar eclipses - penumbral lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and total lunar eclipse.

What are the places where the penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 will be visible?

Apart from the Chandra Grahan in India, Africa, Australia, Europe, and some north-eastern parts of North America, some eastern parts of South America, Indian Ocean and Atlantic Ocean too will witness the year’s first moon eclipse.

Will it be possible to see the Penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 in Bengaluru?

The Chandra Grahan 2020 will be visible in many parts of India. Along with Uttar Pradesh, Chandra Grahan time in Delhi, Bengaluru and other parts will also be the same. The Lunar Eclipse 2020 will be visible for a time span of 4 hours and 5 minutes.

What is the time to witness the Penumbral lunar eclipse 2020 in UP ?

The state of Uttar Pradesh will be able to witness the penumbral lunar eclipse at 10.39 pm on Friday, January 10.

In this year a total of six eclipses will take place out of which four will be lunar eclipses, while the other two will be solar eclipses. The Chandra Grahan in India will occur on January 10, June 5, July 5 and November 30 while the solar eclipses will happen on June 21 and December 14.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.