'Lungi-Banyan'-Clad UP Truck Drivers to be Slapped With Rs 2,000 Fine for Defying Dress Code Under MV Act

A new provision added to the Motor Vehicles Act dictates that drivers wear full length pants with a shirt or t-shirt. They must also wear closed shoes whenever driving the vehicle.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 9, 2019, 3:20 PM IST
'Lungi-Banyan'-Clad UP Truck Drivers to be Slapped With Rs 2,000 Fine for Defying Dress Code Under MV Act
(File photo: Reuters)
Lucknow: With the imposition of heavy fines under the amended Motor Vehicles Act already causing a nation-wide uproar, Uttar Pradesh truck drivers and their helpers will face a fine of Rs 2,000 if found flouting dress code and wearing 'lungi' and 'banyan'.

A new provision added to the law dictates that drivers wear full length pants with a shirt or t-shirt. They must also wear closed shoes whenever driving the vehicle.

Proper dress code is also mandatory for drivers of school vans and government vehicles.

Speaking to media ASP (Traffic) Lucknow Poornendu Singh explained that the dress code has been a part of MV Act since 1939.

"A fine of 500 rupees was introduced when the Act was amended in 1989 for violation of the dress code. Now a fine of 2000 rupees will be imposed under section 179 of MV ACT 2019 on those who will be found violating the dress code," he said.

Additional Transport Commissioner (UP) Gangaphal said that the new Act gives powers top the states to introduce safety rules and impose hefty fines in case of violation. He said that "lungi-vest" will be unacceptable in view of the dress code. "The rule will be for everyone, even if it is a government vehicle driver," he added.

