india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»India»Lured into Ambulance on Pretext of Food, Married Woman Gangraped inside Vehicle in Jaipur
1-MIN READ

Lured into Ambulance on Pretext of Food, Married Woman Gangraped inside Vehicle in Jaipur

Ambulance

Ambulance

The married women was taken to a secluded area where she was raped. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 376D (gang rape) and sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped here by an ambulance driver and his accomplice who lured her into the vehicle after promising to give her food, police said on Wednesday. The alleged incident took place on Monday, they said.

The accused drove to a secluded area where they raped the woman, who is married, Moti Doongri Station House Officer (SHO) Surendra Pancholi said. He said based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The ambulance driver and his friend have been taken into custody and are being interrogated, the SHO said. He said the woman’s statement has been recorded and her medical examination has been done.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:May 26, 2021, 22:04 IST