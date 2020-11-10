Luv Sinha (INC) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Actor-turned-politician Luv Sinha is the son of BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha. Luv has made his political debut from Congress in Bankipore assembly constituency, which is a part of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency that elected his father twice to the parliament in 2009 and 2014. Luv Sinha will face BJP leader Nitin Navin, a three-time MLA. NDA leaders are describing Luv Sinha as a parachute candidate. But, his father, Shatrughan Sinha says he is Bihar putra. Shatrughan Sinha, who took pride in having registered the biggest margin of victory in the state in 2014 when all credit was going to the "Modi wave", lost by an even greater number of votes (2,84,657) to former cabinet colleague Ravi Shankar Prasad who was contesting an election for the first time in 2019. Luv Sinha however has caste factor on his side where the winner and the runner-up have been, invariably, Kayasthas. He will contest against BJP’s Nitin Navin who has held the seat since 2005.

Luv Sinha is a INC candidate from Bankipur constituency in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Business, Pvt. Job, Salary. Luv Sinha's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 39 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs 2.7 crore which includes Rs 93.4 lakh in moveable assets and Rs 1.8 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs 41.6 lakh of which Rs 41.6 lakh is self income. Luv Sinha's has total liabilities of Rs 75.2 lakh.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Bankipur are: Arun Kumar Sinha (BJP), Dharamendra Kumar (RJD), Prabhunath Kumar Azad (BSP), Sumit Ranjan Sinha (NCP), Anita Devi (ANC), Arun Kumar Mehta (AKP), Ashok Kumar Keshri (RSSD), Uttam Kumar (JDR), Kumar Raunak (PP), Krishna Nandan Saw (SJPB), Tapendra Narayan (JTLP), Purushottam Kumar (BJKDD), Prem Shanker Prasad (PBI), Fazal Ahmad (JDS), Brajeshwar Prasad Singh (SKVP), Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu) (JAPL), Vikash Kumar (JSVP), Sharad (BSLP), Suryakar Jitendra (SUCI), Amit Kumar (IND), Khurshid Alam (IND), Binod Kumar Pathak (IND), Madhumesh Choudhary (IND), Shatrudhan Prasad (IND)

Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Luv Sinha (INC) in 2020 Bankipur elections.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Bihar Assembly elections 2020.