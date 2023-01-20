Luxembourg Head Told Me He is a Modi Bhakt, Says CM Shinde; PM Reacts | Watch

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said he attested to PM Modi’s global popularity and narrated the story of him meeting the Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in Davos who reportedly described himself as a ‘fan of Modi’.

“The Luxembourg PM told me that he was a Modi bhakt. Modi ji is popular not only in India but across the globe,” Shinde said after returning from the World Economic Forum meet in Davos on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the event in which Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects worth Rs 38,000 crore.

"The Luxembourg PM told me that he was a Modi bhakt. He clicked a photo with me and said to show it to PM Modi. I met many people from Germany and Saudi and they asked me if I am with PM Modi. I said I am his man only," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.

Shinde recalled his encounter with the European country leader in and said in the presence of PM Modi on the stage that the Luxembourg PM had clicked a photo with Modi and had even asked Shinde to show it to him.

“I met people from Germany and Saudi Arabia who asked me if I was with Modi ji. I told them that I am with him. At Davos there was a lot of positivity about India and Modi ji," Shinde said.

Modi, who heard Shinde’s speech on the PM’s global popularity, later referred to the Maharashtra CM’s remarks in his speech, and attributed his fan following to “rising positivity” about India.

According to a Morning Consult survey in 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the global rating amongst world leaders with an approval rating of 75%. After PM Modi, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi came second and third respectively with 63 per cent and 54 per cent ratings.

