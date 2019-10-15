Luxury Automobiles, Posh Houses Recovered from Excise Officer in Lokayukta Raids

Indore: Luxury automobiles, posh houses, vast plots of land and several other assets were recovered after the Lokayukta sleuths carried out multiple raids at the residence of an assistant commissioner of the department of excise on Tuesday.

As against the Rs 2 crore income drawn by officer Alok Khare in his 23 years of service, he has amassed assets running into several crores, said investigators who carried out raids at five establishments of Khare in Indore, Bhopal, Chhatarpur and others.

Khare’s Jatkhedi-based bungalow at Hoshangabad road was raided in Bhopal. The officer presently posted in Indore has served in several districts during his service.

The properties found in possession of Khare include a 32,000 sq feet plot in Chuna Bhatti area of Kolar, 17.4 acre land in Tara Sevania village in Bhopal, 1,500 sq ft plot in Kailash Park in Indore, a posh bungalow measuring 5,056 sq ft, 1,890 sq ft office at Century C21 Mall, 21 acre agriculture land in Raisen, 1,800 sq ft land plot at Kusum Grih Nirman Samiti in Bhopal, 14,75 acre agricultural land in Raisen, 57.89 acre land in village Dabra Imaliya and multiple investments in Paras Housing Society in Hoshangabad.

Not only this, the officer has a fleet of automobiles, including three luxury cars and two tractors. Besides having a posh house in Chhatarpur, Khare has land in eight different locations of Bhopal and its outskirts.

The investigators also found large amounts of gold and silver jewellery in possession of the officer. The raid was still on till reports last came in.

