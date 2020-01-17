Luxury Bus Goes Up in Flames at Check Post in Maharashtra, No Casualties Reported
An autorickshaw driver noticed the blaze and alerted the driver, after which all 25 passengers were evacuated safely from the vehicle, official said.
Representative image.
Thane As many as 25 passengers of a private bus had a miraculous escape when the vehicle caught fire near Ghodbunder check post here in the early hours of Friday, an official said.
The incident took place at around 6.30 am on a luxury bus travelling from Gujarat to Thane city in Maharashtra, chief of disaster management cell Santosh Kadam said.
An autorickshaw driver noticed the blaze and alerted the driver, after which all 25 passengers were evacuated safely from the vehicle, he said.
Two fire engines from Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation were pressed into service, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Anup Soni Supports Sidharth Shukla, Says He Never Misbehaved on Balika Vadhu Sets
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Niece and Nephew Make Her Hug It Out with Sidharth Shukla
- Good News For WhatsApp Users as Facebook Backs Down on Adverts, But There is a Catch
- 13-Year-Old's Emotional Speech about Father Who Died in Iran Plane Crash Will Break Your Heart
- A Month After Seelampur-Jaffrabad Violence, Women Claim the Streets to Protest Against CAA